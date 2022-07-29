Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,780 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of AON worth $76,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in AON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Price Performance

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.64.

AON stock opened at $292.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. AON’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.