Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $62,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 196,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,870,000 after buying an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 85.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

IFF opened at $124.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.