Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 345,116 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of TotalEnergies worth $71,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,833,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE TTE opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.