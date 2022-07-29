Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,969 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $80,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 244,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

