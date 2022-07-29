Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $65.36 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Global Payments worth $65,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $122.51 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $195.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

