Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $69.32 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $69,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $170,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after buying an additional 364,582 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $59,498,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $41,397,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,370,000 after buying an additional 79,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE RS opened at $186.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 26.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

