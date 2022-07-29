Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $70.01 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $70,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,298.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,203.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,317.87. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,345.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

