Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $74.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $74,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $97.31 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

