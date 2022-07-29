Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $74.76 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 1,136.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733,598 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.98% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $74,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

