Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $80.24 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,777 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of CBRE Group worth $80,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 393.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.77.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.