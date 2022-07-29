Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,678 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Atlassian worth $72,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $204.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.69 and a 200-day moving average of $245.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Atlassian from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

