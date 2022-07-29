Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 30,213 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Agilent Technologies worth $66,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $131.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

