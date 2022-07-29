Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 91,397 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,397 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Prudential Financial worth $74,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after buying an additional 208,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after buying an additional 183,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

