Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $66,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.55.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $131.23 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average of $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

