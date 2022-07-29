Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,254,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 521,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Williams Companies worth $75,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 59.3% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

