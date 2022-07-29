Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,973 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Rockwell Automation worth $83,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $247.23 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

