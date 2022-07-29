Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,919 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,919 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of L3Harris Technologies worth $71,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $231.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.26 and its 200 day moving average is $236.97.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

