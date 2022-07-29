Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,351 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $65,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $335,106,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $293.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

