Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,365 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of ANSYS worth $67,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in ANSYS by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $276.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS
In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.