Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Equinix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,469,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.59.

Equinix Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $711.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $657.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $694.48. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

