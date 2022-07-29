Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hays plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hays in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Hays’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 190 ($2.29) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Hays stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

