Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Charter Communications, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Charter Communications in a report released on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.36 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $30.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $663.47.

Charter Communications stock opened at $435.58 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.