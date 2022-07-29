Equities Analysts Set Expectations for New Gold Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.51.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 484.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,529 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $4,977,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,764 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

