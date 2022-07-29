Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $8.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.03. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,366,000 after acquiring an additional 891,419 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 105,729 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,377,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,175 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

