Eric Venker Sells 16,896 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $73,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,099,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,675.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Eric Venker sold 16,402 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $71,184.68.

On Friday, May 20th, Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $504,757.70.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 55.50% and a negative net margin of 1,528.89%. The business had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.94 million. Analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

