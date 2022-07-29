ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) CFO Sells $12,695.76 in Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $12,695.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,874.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $58.08.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $647.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,576,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,222,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,809,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,002,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ESAB. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

