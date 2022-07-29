Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,755,000. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,308,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.