Evercore ISI Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $155.50 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.90. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

