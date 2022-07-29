Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $21,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,686 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after buying an additional 2,255,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $197,480,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after buying an additional 401,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

ES stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.