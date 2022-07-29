EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) versus Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Head-To-Head Review

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 3.76% 8.49% 4.97% Yelp 4.14% 5.82% 4.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVI Industries and Yelp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $242.01 million 0.42 $8.38 million $0.68 11.90 Yelp $1.03 billion 2.14 $39.67 million $0.57 54.46

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries. EVI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yelp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

33.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Yelp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EVI Industries and Yelp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Yelp 2 2 1 0 1.80

Yelp has a consensus target price of $37.29, suggesting a potential upside of 20.12%. Given Yelp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Volatility and Risk

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yelp beats EVI Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location Ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use through publicly available APIs. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. Further, the company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. Yelp Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

