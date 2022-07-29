Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Down to $1.85

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.76. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 44,969 shares.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $618.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

About Exela Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 139.7% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,506,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,043,054 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 289.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 12,013,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 8,930,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 145.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 492,259 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.