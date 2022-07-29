Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 117,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $390.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

