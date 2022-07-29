Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,213,418 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $96,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $92.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $390.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

