F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $13.49 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,730,000 after acquiring an additional 114,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372,714 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.