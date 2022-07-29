F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 116.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FXLV. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on F45 Training from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

F45 Training Stock Up 37.0 %

F45 Training stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F45 Training

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

