Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,100

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($19.28) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded Fevertree Drinks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,660 ($32.05) to GBX 1,360 ($16.39) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,843.33.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.