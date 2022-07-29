Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.71.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

