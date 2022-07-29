Financial Contrast: Gold Reserve (GDRZF) vs. The Competition

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gold Reserve to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Reserve and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $90,000.00 -$10.60 million -8.00 Gold Reserve Competitors $1.50 billion $114.85 million -9,347.67

Gold Reserve’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve’s competitors have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -16.65% -16.45% Gold Reserve Competitors -118.13% 1.50% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gold Reserve and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Reserve Competitors 529 2892 3677 78 2.46

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 77.47%. Given Gold Reserve’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Reserve has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Gold Reserve competitors beat Gold Reserve on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

