Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Financial Institutions stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.61 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

