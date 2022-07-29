Financial Review: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ironSource alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource 10.16% 10.11% 7.77% Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ironSource and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 3 9 0 2.75 Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

ironSource presently has a consensus price target of $8.55, suggesting a potential upside of 119.32%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.14%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than ironSource.

This table compares ironSource and Greenidge Generation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource $553.47 million 7.14 $59.82 million $0.06 65.01 Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.37 -$44.48 million N/A N/A

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ironSource beats Greenidge Generation on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ironSource

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.