First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,841 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.63.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.9 %

MSFT opened at $276.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

