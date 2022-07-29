First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNLIF opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $37.41.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.