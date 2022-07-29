Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

