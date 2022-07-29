Flight Centre Travel Group Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Flight Centre Travel Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
