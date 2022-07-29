Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Given New €19.75 Price Target at UBS Group

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €24.00 ($24.49) to €19.75 ($20.15) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Flow Traders Price Performance
FLTDF opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. Flow Traders has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $42.00.
Flow Traders Company Profile
