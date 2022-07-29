Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Given New €19.75 Price Target at UBS Group

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €24.00 ($24.49) to €19.75 ($20.15) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FLTDF opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. Flow Traders has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.

