Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £126 ($151.81) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £138 ($166.27) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.45) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a £150 ($180.72) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £138 ($166.27) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £144.75 ($174.40).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.7 %

FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,334 ($100.41) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.43) and a 52 week high of £162.75 ($196.08). The company has a market capitalization of £14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,503.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,157.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.