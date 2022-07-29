FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FMC by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in FMC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

FMC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

