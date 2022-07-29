FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 606,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 105,560 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $80,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in FMC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,634,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FMC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $110.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

