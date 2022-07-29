Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $62.57 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

