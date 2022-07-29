FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FONAR Trading Down 2.1 %

FONR opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. FONAR has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

Institutional Trading of FONAR

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FONAR by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

